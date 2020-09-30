Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDXAY. AlphaValue lowered Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SDXAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,046. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

