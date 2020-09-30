Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $211,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 101,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.