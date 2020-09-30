Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
About Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
