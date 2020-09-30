Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Southern reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Southern by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 44,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

