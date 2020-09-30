Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,690. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 127,183 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 87,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

