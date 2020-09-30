Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.42. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 15,685 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

