SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Up 1.4%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $87.54. 811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 212.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 415.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

