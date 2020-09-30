Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $653,230.82 and $617.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042908 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.13 or 0.05004555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033644 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

