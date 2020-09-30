Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 49.6% in September

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.