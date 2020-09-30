Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.