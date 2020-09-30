Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $175.00 at CSFB

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $164.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

