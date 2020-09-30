SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) and Friedman Industries (OTCMKTS:FRD) Head to Head Review

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and Friedman Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR $8.09 billion 0.38 $113.74 million $0.06 25.17 Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.29 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Volatility & Risk

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and Friedman Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR -1.68% -1.87% -1.18% Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65%

Summary

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR beats Friedman Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products. It also provides hot-rolled plates, hot-rolled strips, cold-rolled strips, metal-coated strips, color-coated strips, tubes and sections, and infrastructure products. In addition, the company offers heavy plates and coils; engineering steel and long products comprising beams, merchant bars, and hollow sections; stainless steel and non-ferrous metals primarily comprising aluminum and copper; steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories for residential construction; and components that include sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings for non-residential construction. Further, it offers frame solutions used in non-residential buildings; bridges; design and installation services; parts and kits and wear parts; and prefabrication, engineering and processing, and value added services. It also exports its products primarily in Europe. The company markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering and Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. It provides its products for customers in the heavy transport, construction building and infrastructure, automotive, industrial, construction machinery, energy, and material handling, as well as service centers. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

