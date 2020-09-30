Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $9.85. Star Group shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 72,720 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $428.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,514,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Star Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Star Group by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

