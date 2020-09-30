Stuart Neil Warriner Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Pebble Group Plc provides various products, services, and technology for the promotional products industry in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company operates through two businesses, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The Brand Addition business provides various products to global brands. It utilizes the network to source and deliver promotional product solutions to support the marketing efforts of its clients who operate in various sectors, which include health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity.

