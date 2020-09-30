SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.51. SUEZ/ADR shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 41,500 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SZEVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SUEZ/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

