SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.13 EPS

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 3,844.44% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

