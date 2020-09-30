Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.90

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 40953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

