Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 69,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,360. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

