Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Up 78.1% in September

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $369.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,402,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,676. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

