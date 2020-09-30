SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

