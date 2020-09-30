Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $20.94. Symantec shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 4,219,452 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

