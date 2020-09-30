Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($120.92).

FRA:SY1 traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €118.65 ($139.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,137 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.99. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

