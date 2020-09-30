SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.93 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.68-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.