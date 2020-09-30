SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. 9,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,783. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.