TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 218,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,776,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

