Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $383.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.78.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $338.02 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.