Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.71. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 186,449 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 311,604 shares of company stock worth $453,019 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

