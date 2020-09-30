Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives $80.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. 2,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

