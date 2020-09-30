Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

