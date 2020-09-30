TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $622,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 967,470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

