Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

TCBI stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

