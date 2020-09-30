Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,667. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

