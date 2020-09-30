Tezos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $117.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00020385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 744,987,609 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

