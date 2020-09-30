The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,253. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

