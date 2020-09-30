TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.64

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.64 and last traded at $166.03, with a volume of 2435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

