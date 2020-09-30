Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 25,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,033 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $12,731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

