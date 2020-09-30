Transcodium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,253.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. Transcodium has a market cap of $109,359.60 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

