TravelNote (TVNT) Hits Market Cap of $9,960.96

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market cap of $9,960.96 and $143.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.