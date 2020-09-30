Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.
TCOM opened at $31.27 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.60.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
