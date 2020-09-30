Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

TCOM opened at $31.27 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,069,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

