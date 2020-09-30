TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.42. TriStar Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get TriStar Gold alerts:

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.