Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $760.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

