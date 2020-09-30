Truist Securiti Comments on AAR Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $674.60 million, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AAR by 7.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

