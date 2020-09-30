Truist Securiti Comments on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Palomar has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $121.87.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock worth $5,143,398. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

