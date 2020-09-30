TwoKeyEconomy Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.