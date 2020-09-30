Ubex (UBEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $446,125.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $958,919.16 and $446,125.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00857258 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

