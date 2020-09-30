UBS Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.43 ($53.45).

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday, hitting €45.63 ($53.68). The stock had a trading volume of 507,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €41.49 and its 200-day moving average is €34.28.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

