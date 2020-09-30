Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €52.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

