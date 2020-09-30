Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.84. 4,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

