United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Price Down 9.6%

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) shares fell 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). 21,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 52,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.