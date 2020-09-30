United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00-27.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.22 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

