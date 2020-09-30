Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 32,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,507. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.